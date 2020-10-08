5 YEARS AGO: Kate Hoerdemann, Maddie Holt lead Central Catholic past U High in volleyball

5 years ago (2015): Kate Hoerdemann and Maddie Holt each contributed six kills and Alyssa Osterbuhr had 11 digs to lead Central Catholic High School to a 25-19, 25-21 Corn Belt Conference volleyball victory over University High. Claire Boe dished out nine assists to help the Saints remain undefeated in conference play.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Illinois Wesleyan swept to its fourth straight CCIW Golf Tournament title at the Pontiac Elks Country Club, becoming the first school to do so. IWU’s entire lineup finished in the top 10, led by medalist Andrea Johanns, a Blue Ridge High School graduate.

25 years ago (1995): The Illinois State volleyball team completed a perfect 3-0 weekend by rolling over Indiana State, 15-11, 15-3, 15-10. Senior Robyn Read led the Redbirds’ balanced offense with 13 kills.

50 years ago (1970): End Don Strohfus and punter Dave Diehl, both freshmen at Illinois Wesleyan University, share first place in the specialties of individual statistics in District 20 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.