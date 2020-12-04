5 YEARS AGO: Keegan Bertsche keys Flanagan-Cornell basketball win over GCMS

5 years ago (2015): Keegan Bertsche scored 20 points to pace Flanagan-Cornell High School’s basketball team past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 58-40, in a Heart of Illinois Conference game at Flanagan. GCMS received 14 points from James Fairfield.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): The Illinois State swim team wrapped up the title of the three-day SummaCare Invitational, ending the seven-team meet well ahead of runner-up Akron, the host school.

25 years ago (1995): Lori Abry scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds and Pontiac outscored Central Catholic 34-4 in the third quarter en route to a 61-35 Corn Belt Conference girls basketball win.

50 years ago (1970): El Paso High School hit the basket, hit the boards and hit Cornell for a 65-47 Midstate Conference opening basketball victory. Dave Reinkensmeyer paced El Paso with nine field goals and one free throw. Pat Delheimer paced Cornell with 14 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.