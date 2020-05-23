5 YEARS AGO: Lam, Buechele win doubles title as NCHS takes tennis sectional crown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Seniors Brandon Lam and Justin Buechele captured the doubles crown to help Normal Community High School claim the Pekin Sectional Tennis title. The Ironmen scored 29 points, two more than U High.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State baseball outfielder Matt Bolt was named first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference. The sophomore from Willow Springs batted .323 and led the Redbirds with five home runs and 44 runs scored.

25 years ago (1995): Olympia High School junior Jody Hillman cruised to victories in the 100 and 400 meters and Normal Community freshman Alexis Schweinberg won two hurdles events during The Pantagraph Honor Roll Track Meet at Bloomington’s Fred Carlton Field.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State University’s tennis team has elected Don Ninness (Ottawa) captain for the 1971 season and Dan McNamara (Danville Schlarman) most valuable player for the past season. McNamara won the No. 5 singles championship at the recent Interstate Conference Meet.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

