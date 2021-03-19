 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 YEARS AGO: LeRoy baseball coach Wayne Meyer records 300th career win
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: LeRoy baseball coach Wayne Meyer records 300th career win

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): The LeRoy High School baseball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Westville to give 20th-year Coach Wayne Meyer his 300th victory. Meyer’s career record is 300-267-1.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Gordie Hamblen of Waynesville used a pitching wedge to ace the 108-yard No. 5 hole at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course. The shot was witnessed by Tim Lane and Willis Nowell.

25 years ago (1996): Normal West basketball star Meredith Jackson was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year in a vote by league coaches. She was joined on the first team by teammate Sara Mozingo and by Debbie Dicken and Athena Gant of Bloomington.

50 years ago (1971): University High School basketball coach Robert Metcalf has been elected president of the Illinois High School Coaches Association. Metcalf is a 1950 honor graduate of Valparaiso University.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News