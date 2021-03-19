5 YEARS AGO: LeRoy baseball coach Wayne Meyer records 300th career win

5 years ago (2016): The LeRoy High School baseball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Westville to give 20th-year Coach Wayne Meyer his 300th victory. Meyer’s career record is 300-267-1.

15 years ago (2006): Gordie Hamblen of Waynesville used a pitching wedge to ace the 108-yard No. 5 hole at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course. The shot was witnessed by Tim Lane and Willis Nowell.

25 years ago (1996): Normal West basketball star Meredith Jackson was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year in a vote by league coaches. She was joined on the first team by teammate Sara Mozingo and by Debbie Dicken and Athena Gant of Bloomington.

50 years ago (1971): University High School basketball coach Robert Metcalf has been elected president of the Illinois High School Coaches Association. Metcalf is a 1950 honor graduate of Valparaiso University.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

