5 YEARS AGO: LeRoy baseball coach Wayne Meyer records 300th career win

5 years ago (2016): The LeRoy High School baseball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Westville to give 20th-year Coach Wayne Meyer his 300th victory. Meyer’s career record is 300-267-1.
Support Local Journalism
15 years ago (2006): Gordie Hamblen of Waynesville used a pitching wedge to ace the 108-yard No. 5 hole at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course. The shot was witnessed by Tim Lane and Willis Nowell.
25 years ago (1996): Normal West basketball star Meredith Jackson was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year in a vote by league coaches. She was joined on the first team by teammate Sara Mozingo and by Debbie Dicken and Athena Gant of Bloomington.
50 years ago (1971): University High School basketball coach Robert Metcalf has been elected president of the Illinois High School Coaches Association. Metcalf is a 1950 honor graduate of Valparaiso University.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.