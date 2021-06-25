5 YEARS AGO: LeRoy's Matt Chastain named Male Athlete of the Year

5 years ago (2016): With a scholarship to Loyola in hand, Matt Chastain could have focused on his basketball future this spring, but the 6-foot-6 LeRoy High School star used his strength and agility to help the Panthers' baseball and track teams. Excelling in all three sports, Chastain has been named The Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year.

15 years ago (2006): Scott Winter caught three touchdown passes and the Twin City Storm rolled up 31 first-half points en route to a 38-20 Minor League Football Association victory over the Missouri Wildcats at Pontiac.

25 years ago (1996): Eddie Moore and Jason Sprague combined on a nine-inning three-hitter and Trent Koerner pitched a complete game three-hitter as the Bloomington-Normal American Legion baseball team beat Canton, 2-1 in nine innings and 18-1 in five, to extend its winning streak to 12 games.

50 years ago (1971): Heyworth High School will have new head football and basketball coaches. Pete Ventrelli, a June graduate of Illinois State University, will handle football, while Dean Tucker, who was assistant basketball and head baseball coach at Tri-Valley last season, will be the head cage coach.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

