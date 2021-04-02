5 YEARS AGO: LeRoy's Matt Chastain named Pantagraph Player of the Year in boys basketball

5 years ago (2016): After leading LeRoy to a Class 1A state championship, Matt Chastain was named the Pantagraph Player of the Year award for boys basketball. Chastain led the area in scoring (25.7 points per game) for a third straight year.
Support Local Journalism
15 years ago (2006): Illinois State’s baseball bats came alive, producing eight runs on 11 hits en route to an 8-2 victory over Indiana State. Kevin Dubler led the ISU offense with two doubles and an RBI.
25 years ago (1996): Freshman Julie Lally belted a seventh-inning double to knock in a pair of runs and boost Central Catholic’s softball team to a 7-5 victory at Tremont in the Saints’ season opener,
50 years ago (1971): Dennis Rich smashed a three-run home run in the third inning and then came in to pitch scoreless ball for the final four innings to lead McLean-Waynesville-Armington past Danvers, 8-2.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.