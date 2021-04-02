5 YEARS AGO: LeRoy's Matt Chastain named Pantagraph Player of the Year in boys basketball

5 years ago (2016): After leading LeRoy to a Class 1A state championship, Matt Chastain was named the Pantagraph Player of the Year award for boys basketball. Chastain led the area in scoring (25.7 points per game) for a third straight year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State’s baseball bats came alive, producing eight runs on 11 hits en route to an 8-2 victory over Indiana State. Kevin Dubler led the ISU offense with two doubles and an RBI.

25 years ago (1996): Freshman Julie Lally belted a seventh-inning double to knock in a pair of runs and boost Central Catholic’s softball team to a 7-5 victory at Tremont in the Saints’ season opener,

50 years ago (1971): Dennis Rich smashed a three-run home run in the third inning and then came in to pitch scoreless ball for the final four innings to lead McLean-Waynesville-Armington past Danvers, 8-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.