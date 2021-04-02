 Skip to main content
5 YEARS AGO: LeRoy's Matt Chastain named Pantagraph Player of the Year in boys basketball
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: LeRoy's Matt Chastain named Pantagraph Player of the Year in boys basketball

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): After leading LeRoy to a Class 1A state championship, Matt Chastain was named the Pantagraph Player of the Year award for boys basketball. Chastain led the area in scoring (25.7 points per game) for a third straight year.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State’s baseball bats came alive, producing eight runs on 11 hits en route to an 8-2 victory over Indiana State. Kevin Dubler led the ISU offense with two doubles and an RBI.

25 years ago (1996): Freshman Julie Lally belted a seventh-inning double to knock in a pair of runs and boost Central Catholic’s softball team to a 7-5 victory at Tremont in the Saints’ season opener,

50 years ago (1971): Dennis Rich smashed a three-run home run in the third inning and then came in to pitch scoreless ball for the final four innings to lead McLean-Waynesville-Armington past Danvers, 8-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

