5 YEARS AGO: Luke Marcheschi pitches Central Catholic to shutout victory

5 years ago (2015): Luke Marcheschi struck out nine in a complete-game performance as Central Catholic blanked Mahomet-Seymour, 5-0, in a Corn Belt Conference game at Bloomington. Jonathan Broadbear had two hits and two RBIs for the Saints in support of Marcheschi.

15 years ago (2005): Steven Fetzer’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Mahomet-Seymour to a 9-8 victory over Pontiac in the championship game of the Corn Belt Conference Baseball Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): Lincoln High School graduate Kevin Seitzer hit an eighth-inning grand slam to spark the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

50 years ago (1970): Pontiac High School defeated Odell Community High School, 11-2, in the first game of the Pontiac District Baseball Tournament. Pontiac scored six unearned runs in the second inning to wrap up the verdict behind the pitching of Gary Nicol, who struck out nine and pitched hitless ball the final four frames.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

