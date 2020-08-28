5 YEARS AGO: Luke Sieving sparks Prairie Central to season-opening football win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Luke Sieving rushed for five touchdowns and scored another on an interception return as Prairie Central High School’s football team downed Clifton Central, 49-12, in a nonconference season opener at Clifton.

15 years ago (2005): Frank Shickel, Jr. took the lead on lap 16 when Fithian’s Roger Long went out with mechanical problems and the Bloomington driver went on to win the late model feature at Fairbury American Legion Speedway.

25 years ago (1995): Normal Community’s Roger Dortch earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 38 as the Ironmen finished second to Decatur Eisenhower in a triangular meet at Ironwood Golf Course. Eisenhower posted a 206 total while NCHS shot 212 and Lincoln 235.

50 years ago (1970): Atlanta High School scored nine runs in the third inning and nudged Stanford-Minier, 9-8, in a nonconference baseball game at Atlanta. Greg Smith, who picked up the pitching victory, keyed the nine-run inning with a grand slam home run.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

