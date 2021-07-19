5 YEARS AGO: Luke Yaklich promoted to Illinois State's associate head basketball coach

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State University head men’s basketball coach Dan Muller announced that assistant Luke Yaklich has been promoted to associate head coach. “Luke has exceeded all expectations since his arrival three years ago,” said Muller.

15 years ago (2006): General manager Jerry McBurney unveiled the logo for the new Bloomington PrairieThunder ice hockey team featuring an aggressive look with a charging buffalo crashing its front hooves onto a sheet of ice.

25 years ago (1996): Two more twosomes, Steve Barger and Mike McNeely and brothers David and Mike Hundman, fired 11-under-par 61s at Prairie Vista to pull into a three-way tie for medalist with Dave Osnowitz and John Patton in the Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): Gil Hodges, manager of the New York Mets, told Duffy Bass there is a good chance that he will bring up ISU grad Buzz Capra to the parent club any day now. Capra started at Memphis this year and then moved up to the Mets' Triple A farm club in Tidewater. He had a 5-3 record at last report.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.