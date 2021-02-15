5 YEARS AGO: Matt Chastain scores 24 points as LeRoy turns back GCMS

5 years ago (2016): Area leading scorer Matt Chastain had 24 points to power LeRoy to a Heart of Illinois win at Gibson City. Teddy Harms chipped in 12 points for the Panthers, who used a 23-9 third-quarter run to pull away from GCMS.

15 years ago (2006): Toluca Fieldcrest West Middle School knocked off four undefeated teams to capture the Class 7A Illinois Elementary School Association state title. The Knights (23-2) beat Peoria Pleasant Valley, 60-56, as center Zach Kirkton scored 33 points.

25 years ago (1996): Sara Mozingo’s 23 points helped Normal West beat Morton, 60-41, for a Class AA Regional girls basketball title. Southern Illinois recruit Meredith Jackson added 15 points, including 13 in the second half.

50 years ago (1971): North Park took the first three matches and went on to hand Illinois Wesleyan a 21-13 wrestling setback in Chicago. Ed Rust won for the Titans at 177 pounds to up his record to 9-2-1 and Don Plumley, 150 pounds, improved his record to 9-5-1 with a victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

