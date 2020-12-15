5 YEARS AGO: Matt Chastain's 34 points power LeRoy past Lexington

5 years ago (2015): Matt Chastain scored 34 points to lead the LeRoy High School boys basketball team to a 78-33 home win over Heart of Illinois foe Lexington. Jonathan Olson topped the Minutemen with 10 points.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State defensive end Brent Hawkins’ emergence on the national Division I-AA landscape was completed when he placed second in balloting for the Buck Buchanan Award presented to I-AA’s top defensive player.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington reserves Al Mayes, Greg Drake and Jason Greene combined for 28 points and 10 rebounds to help the Purple Raiders beat Champaign Central, 64-51, in boys basketball.

50 years ago (1970): Pontiac High School didn’t get its first lead until midway in the fourth quarter, but then the Indians roared to a 59-48 victory over Clinton in a Corn Belt Conference game. Steve Thompson led the Pontiac attack with 16 markers. Mike Strange and Dave Gibson led Clinton with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

