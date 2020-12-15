 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 YEARS AGO: Matt Chastain's 34 points power LeRoy past Lexington
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Matt Chastain's 34 points power LeRoy past Lexington

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Matt Chastain scored 34 points to lead the LeRoy High School boys basketball team to a 78-33 home win over Heart of Illinois foe Lexington. Jonathan Olson topped the Minutemen with 10 points.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State defensive end Brent Hawkins’ emergence on the national Division I-AA landscape was completed when he placed second in balloting for the Buck Buchanan Award presented to I-AA’s top defensive player.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington reserves Al Mayes, Greg Drake and Jason Greene combined for 28 points and 10 rebounds to help the Purple Raiders beat Champaign Central, 64-51, in boys basketball.

50 years ago (1970): Pontiac High School didn’t get its first lead until midway in the fourth quarter, but then the Indians roared to a 59-48 victory over Clinton in a Corn Belt Conference game. Steve Thompson led the Pontiac attack with 16 markers. Mike Strange and Dave Gibson led Clinton with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News