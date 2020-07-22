You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
5 YEARS AGO: Matt Miller closes with 65 to take third place in Illinois Open
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Matt Miller closes with 65 to take third place in Illinois Open

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Matt Miller of Bloomington shot a 7-under-par 65 to finish third in the Illinois Open at Royal Melbourne Country Club in Long Grove. Miller finished six strokes behind amateur David Cook, who will be a senior at North Carolina State.

15 years ago (2005): Brothers Matt and Drew Miller of Bloomington, who won the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament, advanced to the Illinois State Amateur Championship in a qualifying round at Morris. Matt shot a 3-under-par 68, tying for second place, and Drew fired a 70.

25 years ago (1995): A family finale was set up in the B-N Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament when Mike and Pat Milligan eliminated Mike McKeown and Martin Grupp on the 21st hole, and Elston and Todd Mitchell grabbed a 2 and 1 victory over brothers Tom and Chuck Kearfott in semifinal matches.

50 years ago (1970): Larry Corrigan and Ron Pruitt each had two-run singles in the first and second innings of a 5-3 Bloomington Bobcats victory over Peoria in CICL action. Mike Hannah, the sometimes pitcher from Ohio University, relieved in the second game and was credited with the decision in a 6-5 Bobcats win.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News