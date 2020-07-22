5 YEARS AGO: Matt Miller closes with 65 to take third place in Illinois Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Matt Miller of Bloomington shot a 7-under-par 65 to finish third in the Illinois Open at Royal Melbourne Country Club in Long Grove. Miller finished six strokes behind amateur David Cook, who will be a senior at North Carolina State.

15 years ago (2005): Brothers Matt and Drew Miller of Bloomington, who won the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament, advanced to the Illinois State Amateur Championship in a qualifying round at Morris. Matt shot a 3-under-par 68, tying for second place, and Drew fired a 70.

25 years ago (1995): A family finale was set up in the B-N Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament when Mike and Pat Milligan eliminated Mike McKeown and Martin Grupp on the 21st hole, and Elston and Todd Mitchell grabbed a 2 and 1 victory over brothers Tom and Chuck Kearfott in semifinal matches.

50 years ago (1970): Larry Corrigan and Ron Pruitt each had two-run singles in the first and second innings of a 5-3 Bloomington Bobcats victory over Peoria in CICL action. Mike Hannah, the sometimes pitcher from Ohio University, relieved in the second game and was credited with the decision in a 6-5 Bobcats win.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.