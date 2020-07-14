5 YEARS AGO: Matthew Barker wins B-N Junior City 12-under title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Matthew Barker fired a 7-over-par 37 for a two-day total of 69 to capture first place in the championship flight boys 10-12 year-old division in the Bloomington-Normal Junior City 12-Under Golf Tournament at The Links at Ireland Grove. Jadyn Spinks shot 31 for a 66 total to earn the girls 10-12 title.

15 years ago (2005): A solo home run by Drew Olson in the fourth inning and an 11-strikeout pitching performance by John Foley powered the Lincoln American Legion baseball team to an 11-2 victory over Mount Zion.

25 years ago (1995): Pinch-hitter Brad Stuart’s single with one out in the bottom of the seventh drove home Bob Corso from second based to lift the Bloomington Hearts over the Peoria Merchants, 1-0, in the opening game of the Windjammer Lounge Invitational Softball Tournament at O’Neil Park.

50 years ago (1970): The Lincoln Community High Board of Education accepted the resignation of Peter Brann, head wrestling coach who is leaving to coach at Hiram College in Ohio. He will be succeeded by Floyd Bee of Springfield, with seven years of teaching experience, most recently at Springfield Southeast.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

