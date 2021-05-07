5 YEARS AGO: Matthew Mardis makes final IWU game at Horenberger Field memorable

5 years ago (2016): Matthew Mardis lined a single through the left side of the infield to drive in the go-ahead run and lead Illinois Wesleyan to a 3-2 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Wheaton on Senior Day. The Bloomington High School graduate also had an RBI on a third-inning sacrifice fly in his final game at Horenberger Field.

15 years ago (2006): Blake Schoonover’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Illinois State a 4-3 baseball victory over No. 23 Wichita State. It also gave the Redbirds their first series victory over the Shockers in 22 seasons.

25 years ago (1996): Pontiac seniors Doug Gschwendtner, Steve Jones and Craig Cramer combined for seven victories to lead the Indians to the Corn Belt Conference boys track championship. It was the fifth consecutive league title for the Indians.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan’s No. 1 doubles team of Roger Ashcroft and Tom Kaxzynski was the only Titan entry to survive the first round of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin tennis tournament at Carthage College.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

