5 YEARS AGO: Mike Henry rolls to B-N City Match Play championship

5 years ago (2016): Mike Henry birdied his first hole in a scheduled 36-hole Bloomington-Normal Golf Association City Match Play final against David Marquardt and was not about to be caught. Henry enjoyed a 6-up advantage after the first 18 holes and cruised to a 12 and 10 victory at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State.

15 years ago (2006): Brock Jones, an avid fisher and hunter, played baseball and football in each of his four years at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School, but also found time to qualify for the Illinois Bass Federation six-man tournament.

25 years ago (1996): A 5-foot birdie putt at the 17th hole pushed Jeff Wells to a 1-up victory over Pete Oglesby in the second round of the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): Scott Harris won the 100, 200 and 400-meter freestyle events in the 15 and over age group for the Bloomington-Normal Swim Club boys in the Moline Amateur Athletic Union Swim Meet. Rob Knight broke the pool record in the 50-meter freestyle for boys 11 and 12 with a time of 30.6 seconds for BNSC.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

