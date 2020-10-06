5 YEARS AGO: Mike Shepard paces NCHS boys golfers to third straight Class 3A regional title

5 years ago (2015): Mike Shepard fired a 1-under-par 71 to claim medalist honors and lead host Normal Community High School to its fourth straight Class 3A boys regional title at Ironwood Golf Course. The Ironmen’s 296 total was 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Normal West.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): The Tommerdahl sisters, Kalie and Lissa, accounted for Normal Community’s three event wins as the Ironmen won the closest Intercity girls swim meet since the event ended its double-dual scoring format in 1994.

25 years ago (1995): J.T. Trice scored three touchdowns and rushed for 144 yards as Normal West smoked the Runnin’ Reds of Stephen Decatur, 40-15, for a Big 12 Conference football victory.

50 years ago (1970): Joe Cogdal was elected president of the McLean County Seniors Golf Association in a meeting held at the Elks Club. Other elected officers are: Doc Morgan, vice president; Ken Adams, secretary; and Howard Hancock, treasurer. It was decided dues would be $5 for the 1971 season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.