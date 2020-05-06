5 YEARS AGO: Mike Wagner named Illinois Wesleyan's athletic director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Mike Wagner will become just the third Illinois Wesleyan athletic director in 68 years when he takes the role from retiring Dennie Bridges in July. The 44-year-old Wagner came to IWU in 1992 as an assistant football coach and coordinator of strength training, and has served as director of 28 NCAA regional or sectional competitions.

15 years ago (2005): Pontiac’s Christopher Newsome pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead the No. 3-seeded Indians past No. 2 University High, 8-0, in the semifinals of the Corn Belt Conference Baseball Tournament at Horenberger Field.

25 years ago (1995): A seventh-inning hit by Jay Bersche drove in Cody Smith to help Normal Community win its 20th straight baseball game 5-4 over Rantoul. The Ironmen won the first game of the doubleheader 2-1 behind the nine-strikeout pitching of Marc Starke.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State basketball coach Will Robinson announced the signing of nine players to a national letter of intent. Among the signees is 6-4 Little All-State selection Kent Arends of Melvin-Sibley. Arends averaged 25 points per game for the Rams and is a cousin of former Redbird standout Steve Arends.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

