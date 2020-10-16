5 YEARS AGO: Mitch Fairfield, Dajour Forrest lead Normal West upset win over No. 2 Peoria High

5 years ago (2015): On Senior Night, quarterback Mitch Fairfield rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more while running back Dajour Forrest rushed for four touchdowns and caught another one to lead Normal West to a stunning 64-39 Big 12 Conference win over Class 5A second-ranked Peoria High.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State basked in the afterglow of its 61-35 drilling of Southern Illinois, the No. 1-ranked football team in Division I-AA. ISU running back Brian Thompson and linebacker Kye Stewart were named Gateway Conference offensive and defensive players of the week.

25 years ago (1995): Calvary Baptist got a goal from Andy Wallgren 22 minutes into the match and the Crusaders made it hold up for a 1-0 victory over Bloomington in a soccer match at Calvary Acres.

50 years ago (1970): Fairbury-Cropsey High School rode the aerial attack of Warren Cox to a 41-0 win over Heyworth in a Sangamon Valley Conference game. Cox connected on 17 of 34 pass attempts for five touchdowns in leading the Tartars to victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

