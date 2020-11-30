5 YEARS AGO: MVFC honors Illinois State's Coprich, Roberson, Meehan

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State tailback Marshaun Coprich, quarterback Tre Roberson and linebacker Pat Meehan have been selected to the all-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team for the second consecutive season. The senior trio was joined on the league’s first squad by junior teammates Mark Spelman and Anthony Warrum.

15 years ago (2005): The Gateway Conference selected Illinois State defensive back Tom Nelson as Freshman of the Year, giving ISU three of the league’s four major awards. Earlier, Laurent Robinson was Offensive Player of the Year and Brent Hawkins Defensive Player of the Year.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois Wesleyan lambasted Rockford College, 110-39. Sophomore center Andy Boyden finished with 24 points, three times more than his previous entire career output of eight.

50 years ago (1970): Mike Evans and Ed Rudolph were named most valuable player for football and cross country, respectively, at the Normal Community High School fall sports banquet. Rudolph was chosen honorary captain for the harriers, while Dale Sutton and Evans shared the honor for the grid squad.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

