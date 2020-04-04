5 YEARS AGO: NCHS' Alex Peacock, Tyler Seibring named co-Pantagraph Players of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Alex Peacock and Tyler Seibring, who led Normal Community High School’s basketball team to a fourth Big 12 Conference championship in five years, a 33-2 record and second place in the Class 4A State Tournament, were selected co-Pantagraph Players of the Year.

15 years ago (2005): Normal Community softball coach Bob Grimes picked up his 100th coaching win in big fashion as the Ironmen downed Peoria Richwoods, 20-0. Amber May struck out 12 batters in a five-inning one-hitter and also drove in three runs.

25 years ago (1995): Kelly Ideran scored two goals and Monica Cameron had two assists to lead Normal Community past Springfield Ursuline, 6-1, in girls soccer action at Springfield.

50 years ago (1970): Bill Booth and Casey Lartz claimed first places in the State YMCA swimming meet at The Eisenhower Pool at Springfield Southeast High School. Booth won the 25-yard freestyle in the Cadet division and Lartz won the 50-yard butterfly in the Prep division.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

