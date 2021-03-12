5 YEARS AGO: Noah Perry's 3-pointer helps LeRoy claim Class 1A state basketball title

5 years ago (2016): Noah Perry’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left lifted the LeRoy High School basketball team to a 38-35 victory over No. 4-state ranked Chicago Leo in the Class 1A state championship. Matt Chastain scored a game-high 21 points to finish with a school record 2,081 career points.

15 years ago (2006): Shannon Nicholson’s nearly flawless performance in the circle helped Illinois State down Western Kentucky, 6-0, for the title of the Western Kentucky Invitational softball tourney. The only hit off Nicholson came with two out in the seventh inning.

25 years ago (1996): Lincoln native Greg Mote and Tyler Turnquist each went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs to spark Illinois State to a 7-3 baseball victory over Farleigh Dickinson at Fort Myers, Fla.

50 years ago (1971): Mike McNamara has been awarded the Brian Dahl Memorial Award at Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School. The award is presented annually to the school’s most outstanding athlete.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

