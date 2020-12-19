5 YEARS AGO: Normal West's Andrew Loy sets 200 IM pool record in Raider Invitational

5 years ago (2015): Ohio State recruit Andrew Loy of Normal West High School clocked a pool record 1 minute, 51.49 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley in the Raider Invitational. His school record time ranks second in Pantagraph area history behind University High’s Jake Miller, a former state champion.

15 years ago (2005): Senior Danielle Alpers poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the Tri-Valley High School girls basketball team over GCMS, 46-42, in a nonconference game at Gibson City. GCMS was paced by Kristen Hood with a team-high 16 points.

25 years ago (1995): Jason Barrow had 13 rebounds to go with his 15 points and Al Mayes had 10 points and eight rebounds as Bloomington used its size to overpower Decatur MacArthur, 61-57, despite committing 29 turnovers.

50 years ago (1970): Odell High School’s Paul Vogt led all scorers with 20 points in a 61-51 nonconference win over visiting Saunemin. Teammate Jim Legner tossed in 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the winning effort. Mark Haag led Saunemin with a 22-point performance.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

