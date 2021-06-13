5 YEARS AGO: Normal West's Camp, NCHS' Swartzentruber honored by Big 12 softball

5 years ago (2016): Normal West High School’s Reganne Camp was named Pitcher of the Year and Normal Community’s Elexis Swartzentruber was the Offensive Player of the Year on the all-Big 12 Conference softball team.

15 years ago (2006): Chrissy Burton pitched five shutout innings and also had four hits and three RBIs in the first game and Kristin Drage pitched a two-hitter in the second as the BNGSA Angels swept a softball doubleheader from East Peoria Express, 11-0 and 6-0.

25 years ago (1996): Pantagraph outdoors writer Scott Richardson was chosen to receive the Resource Communication Award from the Division of Fisheries of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in Springfield.

50 years ago (1971): Herb Rone racked up 850 points to beat out Don Mikesell and Dave Hammond for first place in the Class AA Go-Kart races at Twin City Kartway. Hammond, the Class AA winner two weeks ago, also finished first in the Class A event.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

