5 YEARS AGO: Normal West's Camp, Sonetz among 6 area softball All-Staters

5 years ago (2016): Normal West High School softball standouts Reganne Camp and Ellie Sonetz were among six Pantagraph-area players to receive first-team honors by the Illinois Coaches Association. Camp and Sonetz were selected to the Class 4A team. Shelby Fulk of El Paso-Gridley and Ally Wiegand of Tri-Valley were members of the Class 2A squad, while Fisher teammates Emilee Schwing and Toree Stalter were Class 1A selections.

15 years ago (2006): Twin brothers Matt and Greg Reynolds and Sigma Chi fraternity brothers Doug Clements and John Esch posted 9-under par rounds of 62 on the first of three days of qualifying for the B-N Two-Man Best Position Tournament at the ISU Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Shane Doherty and Dave Fenemor combined on a three-hitter to power the Bloomington Hearts to a 2-0 major fastpitch softball victory over Aurora Dolan & Murphy.

50 years ago (1971): State high school golf champion Gary Ostrega on Bensenville has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Illinois State University this fall. A graduate of Fenton High School, Ostrega is the third state champion among four outstanding prep golfers who plan to enter ISU.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

