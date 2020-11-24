5 YEARS AGO: Normal West's Mitch Fairfield voted Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of Year

5 years ago (2015): Normal West High School senior quarterback Mitch Fairfield was a unanimous first-team selection and was voted the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year on the league’s all-conference team. Fairfield completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,727 yards and 26 touchdowns.

15 years ago (2005): Bradley University soccer player Adam Hage, a University High School graduate, was named an ESPN The Magazine Academic All-American. He was a defensive midfielder and a three-year starter for the Braves.

25 years ago (1995): Jenny Schmidt’s Illinois State women’s basketball debut was a smash. The freshman and Normal Community High School graduate scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and added five assists and six steals to lead ISU to a 65-52 win over Central Michigan.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois State guard Jim Anderson, a key blocker for the most effective ball carrier in school history, has been voted the most valuable player for the Redbird football team. Anderson is the first interior lineman to receive the MVP award at Illinois State since guard Laurie Gassen of the 1962 squad.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

