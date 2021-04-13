5 YEARS AGO: Normal West's Reganne Camp shuts down Olympia in softball

5 years ago (2016): After picking up her 500th career strikeout in her prior outing, Reganne Camp returned to the mound and fanned seven as the Normal West High School softball team defeated Olympia, 3-0. Amanda Rogers had a solo home run while teammates Olivia Sonetz, Sydney Hollings and Kristi Schmidt had two hits apiece.

15 years ago (2006): Paul Kabbes slugged a three-run home run but it was a perfectly executed squeeze bunt by Brody Mikel that got a big inning started in Central Catholic’s 13-5 baseball win over Mahomet-Seymour.

25 years ago (1996): Bryan Mounce won a game on the mound and went 5-for-7 at the late to boost Normal West’s baseball team to a 14-5, 6-0 doubleheader sweep of Urbana. West sophomore Andrew Jefferson, 1-0, made his first start and allowed two hits in five innings in the second game.

50 years ago (1971): El Paso High School’s track team, a firm believer in quality rather than quantity, won 6 of 15 events and polished off Clinton and University High in a triangular meet at Illinois Wesleyan University. Muscleman Kenny Dressler captured firsts in the shot put and discus to lead the Comets.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.