5 YEARS AGO: Ozzie Guillen manages CornBelters to 6-0 victory

5 years ago (2015): Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, subbing for suspended Normal manager Brooks Carey, kept the CornBelters’ express on track while presiding over a 6-0 victory over Evansville. “I was excited. Those guys played the same way they’ve been playing all year,” said Guillen.

15 years ago (2005): Left-footed kicker Nate Rapp booted an 18-yard field goal to give Normal Community a 17-14 overtime victory over Bloomington in an Intercity matchup. The win snapped the Ironmen’s six-game losing streak against rival BHS.

25 years ago (1995): Gary Gummernan scored five goals as Bloomington’s boys soccer team defeated Pekin, 5-0, and Limestone, 5-1, to earn the championship of the Morton Invitational.

50 years ago (1970): In Bloomington Country Club Ladies’ Golf Vivian Holub, Dottie Briell and Betty Wroan were best in an 18-hole “Bingo” tournament. In nine-hole Flight A, Mary Ann Ulbrich captured low gross, Ruth Osborn won low putts and Reggie Cox and Eleanor Baxter tied for low net.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

