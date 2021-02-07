5 YEARS AGO: Paris Lee sparks Illinois State comeback to upset Wichita State

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State rallied from a 16-point deficit early in the second half to down No. 21-ranked Wichita State, 58-53, in Missouri Valley Conference basketball action. Paris Lee sparked the comeback, scoring 13 of his game-high 19 points after the intermission.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2006): Central Catholic built a 19-point lead in the second quarter and held on for a 59-49 victory over Ridgeview. Paul Kabbes led the way with 19 points as the Saints won their seventh straight game.

25 years ago (1996): Starting for the first time because of Bryan Crabtree’s hand injury, Scott Peterson pumped in 15 points as Illinois Wesleyan boosted its basketball record to 20-0 by rolling over North Central, 84-68.

50 years ago (1971): Bud Lawyer, defending all events champion, completed his efforts in the Bloomington Men’s City Bowling Tournament at the Corn Bowl with a pair of 600’s to take the actual lead in the tourney. The event continues at the Corn Bowl the following weekend.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.