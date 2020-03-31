You are the owner of this article.
5 YEARS AGO: Paul DeJong's three homers sparks Illinois State past Eastern Illinois
top story
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Paul DeJong hit three home runs and Joe Kelch connected for two more as the Illinois State baseball team rallied for an 18-14 win over Eastern Illinois. Jake Sale got the victory in relief despite allowing four runs in 1⅔ innings.

15 years ago (2005): Bob Maestas hit a two-run home run and earned the pitching victory as Lincoln High School’s baseball team defeated Bloomington, 3-1, in a nonconference game at Howard Saar Field.

25 years ago (1995): Home runs by seniors Matt Gainer and Andy Schofield and junior Greg Mote powered the Illinois State baseball team to a 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference win over Southern Illinois.

50 years ago (1970): Tom Hodgson and Ralph Sackett, coaches at Bloomington High School, will coach the Bloomington Louis E. Davis Legion varsity baseball team this summer. Sackett will be the head coach.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

