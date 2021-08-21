5 YEARS AGO: Reagan, Steven Kennedy capture B-N 9-12 Parent-Child golf title

5 years ago (2016): Reagan and Steven Kennedy fired a second-round score of 28 for a two-day total of 62 to claim a seven-shot win in the age 9-12 championship flight of the Bloomington-Normal Golf Association Parent/Grandparent-Child Tournament at The Links at Ireland Grove.

15 years ago (2006): Medalist Michael Ginnetti fired an even-par 73 to lead the Central Catholic High School golf team to a 24-stroke victory in the Midland Invitational at Lacon Country Club.

25 years ago (1996): The Bloomington Hearts swept a major fastpitch softball doubleheader from the River City Rage, 6-2 and 5-1, at East Peoria behind strong pitching performances by Bob Ginger and Shane Doherty.

50 years ago (1971): Young local golf stars Doug Holloway, an Illinois State University freshman-to-be, and the University of Oklahoma’s Mike Milligan will be playing in the Western Golf Association’s Junior Championship at the University of Iowa course. The low 32 scorers will then enter match play for the championship.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

