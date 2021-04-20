5 YEARS AGO: Rebekah Ehresman named IWU women's basketball MVP

5 years ago (2016): Sophomore Rebekah Ehresman, who led the team in rebounds, assists and steals, was named the Most Valuable Player for the Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball team. The El Paso-Gridley High School graduate was second on the team with a 13.9 scoring average.

15 years ago (2006): Kellie Kinsella tallied her eighth win of the season and Ashton Hitchcock recorded two hits and drove home a pair of runs as University High overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat Mahomet-Seymour, 4-3, in girls softball.

25 years ago (1996): Senior righthander Jeff Burke pitched a two-hit shutout to give Illinois Wesleyan a 2-0 victory and a doubleheader sweep of Elmhurst in CCIW baseball. The Titans won the opener, 8-5.

50 years ago (1971): Mike Matthews’ two-run double in the top of the seventh inning helped Central Catholic gain an 8-8 tie with McLean-Waynesville-Armington in a nonconference game. The game was called after seven innings because of darkness and will not be completed.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

