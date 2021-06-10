 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Reganne Camp helps Normal West into Class 4A softball championship game

  • 0
From Pages Past
{{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2016): Protecting a two-run lead in the sixth inning against top-ranked Downers Grove South, which loaded the bases with no outs, Normal West pitcher Reganne Camp struck out the next two hitters, got an inning-ending groundout and the Wildcats went on to a 3-1 victory, advancing to the Class 4A State Tournament final.

15 years ago (2006): Ryan Miller birdied four of six holes in a back-nine stretch to fire an even-par 72 and earn medalist honors in qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament on a cold, windy and rainy day at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): All-State sparkplug/shortstop Lori Greiner of Morton and left fielder Erin Huber of Pontiac, the game’s Most Valuable Player, led the Area to a 7-5 victory over the Intercity in a rain-shortened Pantagraph High School All-Star Softball Game.

50 years ago (1971): Freshman hurdler Adeola Aboyade-Cole of Lagos, Nigeria, will represent Illinois State University in the National Collegiate Track and Field Championships at Seattle, Wash. Aboyade-Cole has equaled or bettered the NCAA’s qualifying time of 14 seconds for the 120-yard high hurdles on four occasions this spring.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News