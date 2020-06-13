5 YEARS AGO: Ridgeview's William Tinsley earns North MVP honors in IBCA All-Star Game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Ridgeview High School’s William Tinsley had plenty of special moments during the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A-2A All-Star Game, scoring 20 points in the North’s 107-99 victory. The moment Tinsley may remember most is being handed the North’s Most Valuable Player award by Ridgeview coach Rodney Kellar.

15 years ago (2005): Tied after six holes, Jeff Niepagen strung four straight birdies together and went on to capture a 3 and 2 victory over Mike McKinzie during the first round of the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament at ISU Golf Course.

25 years ago (1995): Eric Schlipf pounded out three hits and drove in three runs to lead Bloomington-Normal to an 8-6 win in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader at O’Neil Park. Champaign won the second game, 9-0.

50 years ago (1970): The Lincoln American Legion baseball team handed Rantoul Legion 6-5 and 6-2 defeats. Brian Weaver hit a three-run home run in the first game and Doug Nieburh drove in three runs in the second game for Lincoln, who moved to 8-4 on the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

