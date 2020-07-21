5 YEARS AGO: Rob Blanc stellar in debut as CornBelters take Frontier League lead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Rob Blanc allowed a mere one hit over six innings in his Normal debut as the CornBelters blanked Joliet, 5-0, before a crowd of 1,791. The win lifted Normal to a full game ahead of Rockford and River City for first place in the Frontier League’s West Division.

15 years ago (2005): Nathan Perry of Normal fired a 76 at Wolf Creek Golf Course at Cayuga to win the age 16-17 division by a stroke over Normal’s Matt Kubsch in the Pontiac Junior Open golf tournament. Perry had a 149 total, including his 73 at Pontiac Elks Country Club the previous day.

25 years ago (1995): Rex Massey tossed a four-hitter and hit a solo home run to power Bloomington Builders to a 2-0 win over Forrest Trainor Grain in the ASA Class A Regional Fastpitch Tournament at O’Neil Park.

50 years ago (1970): GMC Trucks beat Aurora Blue Seals’ Chuck Richard, all-world hurler three times, 5-0 in the opener of a softball twin bill at O’Neil Park. Darrell Kehl supplied a two-run double in the first inning and John Doolan hit a two-run triple in the sixth for the win. Aurora won the nightcap, 2-1.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

