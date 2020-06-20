You are the owner of this article.
5 YEARS AGO: Sam Judah, Kevin Johnson help CornBelters improve record to 18-13
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Sam Judah, Kevin Johnson help CornBelters improve record to 18-13

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Sam Judah delivered a key, two-run single to lead the Normal CornBelters over Lake Erie, 3-1. The Belters boosted their record to 18-13 behind a second straight strong performance from their starting pitcher. Kevin Johnson allowed one unearned run over seven innings.

15 years ago (2005): Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Neal Cotts, an Illinois State graduate, struck out three and allowed one hit in 2⅓ innings for an 11-8 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Cotts (2-0) extended his scoreless streak to 13⅔ innings in nine straight outings.

25 years ago (1995): Metamora High School graduate Heather Hoffman posted a first-round victory in the Illinois Women’s State Amateur golf tournament by topping Meghan Spero of Rock Island, 4 and 3, at Champaign Country Club.

50 years ago (1970): Host GMC Trucks downed Elgin 3-0 with three runs in the first inning at O’Neil Park in the Bloomington-GMC Invitational. John Doolan led off GMC’s victory with a triple and Dale LaGow followed with a single. Darrell Kehl then rapped a hit scoring LaGow and Jim Collins ended the scoring with a single.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

