5 YEARS AGO: Spencer Jackson, Maddison Murphy win Junior City golf title

5 years ago (2016): Spencer Jackson of Bloomington High School and Maddison Murphy of University High School each earned titles in the boys and girls high school divisions of the Bloomington-Normal Junior City Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

15 years ago (2006): Scott Brown, master instructor of Lincoln Taekwondo in Lincoln, was inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame in St. Louis. Brown is a deputy sheriff in Logan County.

25 years ago (1996): Matt Reynolds and Linda Croft rallied for a 1-6, 6-4,6-4 win over Reynolds’ mother, Peggy, and Illinois Wesleyan junior Chad Moser in the Metro Tennis Tournament’s open mixed doubles championship match.

50 years ago (1971): A hard charge by Lane Vance on the back nine holes of the Illinois State University Golf Course enabled him to take a commanding three-stroke lead in the opening round of the Junior City Golf Tournament. Vance birdied two of the final four holes to finish with a two-under par 32.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.