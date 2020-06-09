5 YEARS AGO: St. Louis Cardinals select ISU's Paul DeJong in MLB amateur draft's fourth round

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State’s Paul DeJong was selected in the fourth round by the St. Louis Cardinals in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft. “I’ve accomplished a lot at ISU. I have my degree and I’m ready to go on with my pro career,” DeJong said.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington’s Brie Ford led Intercity softball players in batting (.516) and Normal Community’s Amber May in pitching ERA (0.62). In baseball, University High’s Tyler McNeely set the pace in batting (.436) and U High’s Ben Reeser in pitching (1.01).

25 years ago (1995): After suffering a tough, 10-inning 6-4 loss in the Class AA State Tournament semifinals, Morton’s softball team captured third place by belting Stagg, 12-1. The Potters ended their season with a 35-4 record and gave coach Gigi MacIntosh her 200th victory in her 10th season.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington’s Louis E. Davis Post American Legion baseball team sent nine men to the plate in the fourth inning, scoring six runs on six hits and then made the pitching of Robin Cooper good for an 11-8 victory over Lincoln Varsity Legion. It was the season opener for the Davis Post.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

