5 YEARS AGO: Stephanie Brown finishes 10th in Olympic Trials 1,500-meter run

5 years ago (2016): Former Tri-Valley High School standout Stephanie Brown placed 10th in the Olympic Trials 1,500-meter run while Pontiac’s Emily Grove tied for 10th in the pole vault. The competition was held in Eugene, Ore.

15 years ago (2006): Former New Mexico running back Holmon Wiggins will be using the experience at the position to guide the running backs at Illinois State after being named an assistant coach to head football coach Denver Johnson.

25 years ago (1996): Despite straining her left shoulder while warming up, 12-year-old swim prodigy Suzanne Almeida zoomed to five wins to join Devon Thomas, Jamie Nord and Carol Hermes in age division sweeps at the McLean County Open.

50 years ago (1971): Lincoln American Legion varsity baseball team rode the strong pitching of righthanders Jeff Wilcox and Gus Curry to a double victory over Pekin, 7-0 and 7-2. Wilcox pitched a four-hit shutout in the opener, before Curry throttled Pekin on five hits in the nightcap when Dennis Werth socked three hits.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

