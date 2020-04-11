5 YEARS AGO: Taylor Clugston slugs Bloomington softball team to sweep of Urbana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Taylor Clugston went 8 for 8 with a home run, three doubles, a triple and six runs batted in as Bloomington High School’s softball team defeated Urbana, 10-0 and 16-5, in a pair of five-inning games at Bloomington. Madison Edwards pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in the opener.

15 years ago (2005): Ricky Angel was named College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin batter of the week. He batted .579 with 11 hits in 19 at-bats as the Titans went 5-0 during the week. Angel had nine RBIs with a home run and a double and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State freshman golfer Bethany Overstake was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week after a fifth-place finish at the Purdue Invitational. Overstake fired rounds of 77, 83 and 81, for a 241 total.

50 years ago (1970): Hy Roznowski received the Allan Russell Memorial Award at the Bloomington-Normal Officials Association Stag. Craig and Mike Russell, sons of Allan Russell, made the presentation. Steve Pavlik was elected president and Bruce Patkunas vice president for the coming year, and Stan Decker was named secretary-treasurer.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

