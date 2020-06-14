5 YEARS AGO: Tom Kearfott captures B-N Match Play championship flight crown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Tom Kearfott jumped out to a big early lead, but when it appeared Mike Henry might be poised to make an afternoon comeback, Kearfott’s putter rescued him en route to a historic 7 and 6 victory in the Bloomington-Normal Match Play’s 36-hole championship flight finals at Ironwood Golf Course.

15 years ago (2005): Alan Meiners pulled off the upset of the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Tournament by rallying from a 3-down deficit at the turn to stun three-time champion Elston Mitchell on the first sudden-death hole during a second-round match.

25 years ago (1995): Heather Stella had three hits and drove in three runs to power the Bloomington-Normal Twins to a 5-3 women’s fastpitch softball victory over the Bloomington Lady Hearts. Stella is a recent Gridley High School graduate and an Illinois State recruit.

50 years ago (1970): Tami Sharp of Bloomington captured five firsts, including two records, and one second in the St. Louis Amateur Athletic Union Invitational Meet for girls aged 11 and 12. Her 29.8-second time in the 55-yard freestyle was on Ozark district A.A.U. record, while her 110-yard freestyle was a St. Louis mark.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

