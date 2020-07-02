5 YEARS AGO: Tony Bauman earns Soccer Coaches Association Person of the Year award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Described by peers as a “class act,” it’s only fitting that Tony Bauman’s last act as he bows out of the coaching ranks includes receiving the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Person of the Year Award.

15 years ago (2005): Kate Stake had two hits and three RBIs and Nicole Duncheon allowed two unearned runs on seven hits as the Bloomington Lady Hearts downed the Schutt (Calif.) Hurricanes, 4-2, in first-round play of the Canada Cup women’s fastpitch tournament at South Surrey, B.C.

25 years ago (1995): Eric Smith of Bloomington capped a successful racing weekend by finishing 10th in the $53,550 ARCA AC Delco 150 at Flat Rock, Mich. Smith, coming off a victory in the previous night’s ARCA Engineer Components 200 in Oswosso, Mich., drove a Ford Thunderbird.

50 years ago (1970): The Louis E. Davis Post 56 Varsity American Legion baseball team racked up its second shutout as Mike Conlon hurled a five-hitter to blank the Washington Legion, 7-0. The victors ran their winning streak to seven, while Conlon stretched to 17 the number of innings it has been since the opposition scored.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

