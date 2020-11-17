5 YEARS AGO: Trevor Seibring leads IWU to school-record 150 points against Greenville

5 years ago (2015): Trevor Seibring connected on 12 of 14 shots and led Illinois Wesleyan with 27 points in a 150-117 victory over Greenville. The scoring output was a school record for the Titans, surpassing a 132-point effort over Grinnell College in the 2001 NCAA Tournament.

15 years ago (2005): Trailing 33-26 after three quarters, Ridgeview rallied to beat Prairie Central 48-44 in overtime in the Prairie Central Turkey Tournament at Fairbury. Kaylee Bedel scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime to spark the Mustangs.

25 years ago (1995): Central Catholic snapped a 10-game losing streak against University High with a 48-35 win in the 18th annual Intercity Girls Basketball Tournament. Junior forward Annie Green led the Saints with 13 points.

50 years ago (1970): Tackle Bob Hermes of Central Catholic and Jim Crews of University High School topped balloting for the Corn Belt Conference All-Star Football Team. Hermes and Crews were unanimous picks for the offensive and defensive units.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

