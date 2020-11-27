5 YEARS AGO: Tri-Valley claims Class 2A state football championship

5 years ago (2015): Tri-Valley High School, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, set a school record with 14 wins in a 41-8 state championship victory over Auburn at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Senior quarterback Peyton Roop rushed 19 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the winning effort.

15 years ago (2005): Normal Community lineman Kirkland Grant was chosen the Illinois Coaches Association Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Ironmen to second place in the Class 6A state playoffs with a 12-2 record and a share of the league title.

25 years ago (1995): University High claimed the Intercity Tournament boys basketball title with a 46-41 victory over Bloomington. Jeremy Stanton’s 3-pointer put U High ahead to stay with 4:37 remaining.

50 years ago (1970): Art Bess dropped in two free throws with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter to insure the University High School Pioneers a 72-69 victory over Champaign Centennial to capture the third U High Round-Robin Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

