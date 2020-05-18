5 YEARS AGO: U High's Chante Stonewall announces she will sign with DePaul for basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Chante Stonewall, the Pantagraph’s Player of the Year for girls basketball, has announced she will sign a national letter of intent with DePaul in November to continue her playing career. She averaged 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for a 31-2 University High School this past season.

15 years ago (2005): Kellie Kinsella retired the first 12 batters she faced en route to a one-hit shutout as University High’s softball team beat Henry, 4-0, to advance to the regional finals at the Illinois State Complex in Normal.

25 years ago (1995): The Corn Valley Baseball League will open its 33rd season this week with four doubleheaders. League members include Chenoa, Bloomington, two Heyworth teams, Clinton, Bellflower, Olympia and Gridley.

50 years ago (1970): The Unit 5 Community School District board approved the hiring of Thomas Cooper as head basketball coach at Normal Community High School, replacing Dale Cramer. Thomas, who most recently served as assistant coach at Central Missouri State College, has six years coaching experience.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

