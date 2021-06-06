5 YEARS AGO: U High's Frey, Mote, Galindo on all-Corn Belt baseball team

5 years ago (2016): Senior Zach Frey of league champion University High School was a first-team selection as a pitcher and a catcher on the all-Corn Belt Conference baseball team. U High players joining Frey on the first team were infielder Billy Mote and outfielder Austin Galindo.

15 years ago (2006): Normal West was rewarded for a glitzy 23-2-1 soccer record with four first-team honorees on the all-Intercity team: two-time all-state forward Kayla Braffett, forward Rachel Wright, midfielder Stephanie Horvath and defender Michelle Peterson.

25 years ago (1996): Lori Greiner’s high pop-up down the left field line nestled into fair territory to drive in the winning run in Morton’s 1-0 decision over Chicago Maria in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals at Pekin.

50 years ago (1971): Bob and Dick Stites carded a 75 for a two-day total of 155 and first place in the Bloomington-Normal Golf Assn. Father-Son Tournament at Crestwicke Country Club. Ed and Mark Weaver carded a 164, while first-day leaders Morgan and Pete Evans finished with a 167 total.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

