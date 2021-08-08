50 YEARS AGO: Back nine blitz gives Terry Edmunds medalist honors in Men's City Golf Tournament

5 years ago (2016): Dallas Koth of Bloomington prevailed in a sudden-death playoff to capture the Mid-American Junior Golf Tour Championship at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. Koth shot rounds of 71-72-76 to tie Jack McGuire of Park Ridge with a 219 total. Koth won with a birdie on the second extra hole.

15 years ago (2006): Kurt Scheur claimed the men’s 45 title in the only action of the day for the Sud’s Metro Tennis Tournament at the Illinois Wesleyan Courts.

25 years ago (1996): University High sophomore Josh Wheeler needed just 24 putts for a 4-under 75 to win the boys 14-15 division in the Illinois State Junior Open. That earned Wheeler a five-shot victory in the 14-15 year-old boys division.

50 years ago (1971): Terry Edmunds, just a month out of the Army, matched a lackluster 36 with a sensational 30 on the backside to pace the qualifying round of the Men’s City Golf Tournament with a 4-under-par 66 at Highland Park Golf Course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

