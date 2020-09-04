50 YEARS AGO: BHS returns to football practice after judge orders teachers back to work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Bryce Burks scored on runs of 24 and 33 yards as Mahomet-Seymour earned a Corn Belt Conference victory at Eureka. The Bulldogs also received a 5-yard touchdown run from Tyler Morfey, a 40-yard Matthew Prather field goal and Brooks Coetzee’s 28-yard TD pass to Dominic Brackenhoff.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington resident Tim Bogar, a former major league baseball player, was named manager of the year for the Class A South Atlantic League. Bogar managed the Lexington (Ky.) Legends, an affiliate of the Houston Astros.

25 years ago (1995): Kris Caisse, a 16-year-old Normal Community sophomore, has become a top distance swimmer. He won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Speedo Junior National Swimming Championships in Orlando, Fla. last month.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington High School’s football team resumed practice after Judge Walter A. Yoder ordered Bloomington teachers back to work. The teachers had been withholding services for the last week. “We didn’t try to do too much,” Coach Jim Bowers said. “We reviewed what we had done before and tried to create an atmosphere for practice.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.