50 YEARS AGO: Big inning helps Pontiac down Danvers for Corn Valley League crown
top story
From Pages Past

50 YEARS AGO: Big inning helps Pontiac down Danvers for Corn Valley League crown

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Jaydn and Darren Spinks shot a second-round 31 to finish at 63 and win the title in the 9-12 division of the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child Tournament at The Links at Ireland Grove. The Spinkses edged Matthew and Brad Barker, who had a 32 to finish at 64.

15 years ago (2005): John Miller took medalist honors and three of his Ridgeview teammates joined him in the top 10 finishers as the hosts won the five-team Ridgeview Invitational at Indian Springs Golf Course. Miller fired a 78, three strokes ahead of Lexington’s Trent Wells and GCMS’ Danny Schultz.

25 years ago (1995): The Bloomington Hearts major fastpitch softball team can finish no worse than a tie for 13th after posting a 5-0 consolation bracket victory over Class Walls of Whiteford, Md., in the International Softball Congress World Tournament. Scott Plangger pitched a four-hitter to lead the Hearts.

50 years ago (1970): A 10-run outburst in the fifth inning carried Pontiac to a 15-9 triumph over Danvers that clinched the Corn Valley League title. Frank Arnold rapped three hits and winning pitcher Barry Corban clouted a home run for Pontiac.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

