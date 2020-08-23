50 YEARS AGO: Bill Cvengros birdies 36th hole to win Men's City Tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): McKay Wenger, starting from the outside on row 1, outlasted the field to claim the checkered flag in the season finale late model feature at Fairbury American Legion Speedway. Rounding out the top five was Kevin Weaver, Joe Harlan, Daren Friedman and Scott Bull.

15 years ago (2005): Todd Mitchell shot a 4-over 74 at Philadelphia Country Club in the final day of stroke play and qualified for the 64-player match play portion of the 105th U.S. Amateur Golf Championship. He tied for 13th in qualifying with a 3-over-par 143 total.

25 years ago (1995): Bob Ginger hurled a two-hitter as the Bloomington Hearts men’s major fastpitch softball team blanked the Champaign-Urbana Merchants, 8-0, to gain a split of their doubleheader.

50 years ago (1970): Bill Cvengros, who twice had reached the tournament semifinals but never the finals, rolled in an 18-foot birdie putt on the 36th hole to defeat 17-year-old Doug Holloway, 1-up, in the Men’s City Golf Tournament championship match at Illinois State University’s golf course.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

