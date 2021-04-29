50 YEARS AGO: Bloomington clinches Intercity baseball title share behind pitcher Dan Consalvo

5 years ago (2016): Emilee Schwing had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs as Fisher High School’s softball team edged Tremont, 12-11, in eight innings to snap the Turks’ 48-game Heart of Illinois Conference win streak. Allie Ramio had three hits and three RBIs for Tremont.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State’s Bronco Meeks defended his title in the university-college division 800-meter run at the 97th Drake Relays, clocking a season best and NCAA Regional qualifying time of 1 minute, 49.58 seconds.

25 years ago (1996): Metamora’s Tara Wood snapped a scoreless tie midway through the second half as the Redbirds topped Normal Community West, 1-0, in a muddy high school girls soccer game at Normal. Wood scored the lone goal on an assist from Katie Coyle.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School clinched a share of the Intercity baseball championship with a 12-2 victory over Central Catholic. The Purple Raiders, who are 4-0 in the Intercity, need one victory in their two games with Normal Community to win an undisputed title. BHS pitcher Dan Consalvo won his fifth game without defeat, allowing just three hits.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

